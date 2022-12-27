Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds prone areas, especially near Hawthorne, may gust to 60 mph. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...Significant Storm to End 2022... A significant atmospheric river storm will bring renewed impacts to the region Friday through early Sunday morning. * Rain and snow: Heavy rain and high elevation snow is anticipated with this storm with peak rates Saturday and Saturday night. Liquid totals in the Sierra could reach 5 to 7 inches over a 2-day period, with 2 to 4 inches in the foothills, and 1 to 2 inches across western Nevada. * Snow levels and character: Snow levels are expected to rise to 8000-8500 feet for around 24 hours during the heaviest precipitation. Snow levels then begin to fall Saturday afternoon bringing impacts to most Sierra passes by evening and to Lake Tahoe and foothill elevations by early Sunday morning. The snow will be a heavy and wet Sierra cement. * There will certainly be major rises on rivers, creeks, and streams. At this point, however, there is no mainstem river flooding expected. Urban and poor drainage problems may bring localized flood concerns. * Winds: Another round of gusty southwest winds are expected with this storm, but winds do not look as strong as what we experienced this morning.