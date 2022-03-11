The Nevada Department of Wildlife kicked off fish stocking season Friday by stocking the Sparks Marina with 3,300 rainbow trout.
NDOW has also started stocking community ponds across western Nevada, including Wilson Common (Washoe Valley), Paradise Ponds (City of Reno), Bailey Fishing Pond (Carson City), Mitch Park Pond (Gardnerville), Seaman Pond (Minden), and Rancho San Rafael Park Pond (City of Reno).
Between spring and fall, NDOW says it stocks 20 community ponds and streams in western Nevada with about 88,000 trout. Community ponds get the largest fish the Mason Valley hatchery grows, usually around 9-10 inches.
NDOW says it tries to stock the ponds every two weeks when conditions permit, which is typically from March through June, and then again in September through October.
(NDOW contributed to this report.)