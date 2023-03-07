It’s that time of year! The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is getting ready to kick off western Nevada’s fish stocking season.
On Wednesday, March 15 NDOW will stock the Sparks Marina with 3,000 brown trout. After the visit, the Sparks Marina will be stocked regularly through early summer.
Fisheries staff expect to start stocking other community ponds later this month as soon as ponds have thawed out.
Between spring and fall, NDOW stocks 20 community ponds and streams in western Nevada with about 88,000 trout.
Urban ponds get the largest fish the hatchery grows, usually around 9–10 inches.
NDOW tries to stock the ponds every two weeks when conditions permit, which is typically from March through June and then again in September through October. Western Nevada’s urban ponds are ideal for fishing, with fish expected to be caught within 15 days of stocking them.
Community ponds are a great place for family fishing and fun, where you have a pretty good chance at catching fish during those stocking timeframes.
(Nevada Department of Wildlife)