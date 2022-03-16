On behalf of the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and Nevada Division of State Lands (NDSL), a newly acquired property near Battle Mountain will become the state’s 13th Wildlife Management Area.
The 1,500-acre property will make up a significant portion of the new Argenta Wildlife Management Area (WMA).
The property is located off Highway 35, just north of Battle Mountain, and it encompasses a vibrant wetland with both the Rock Creek and Humboldt River flowing through it, creating canals and streams that support a diverse array of wildlife and vegetation.
Under the management of NDOW, the area will continue to provide vital habitat for mule deer, antelope, and more than 90 different bird species.
NDOW sought to acquire the land due to its significant benefit to wildlife. With the help of NDSL, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and a local conservation-minded landowner, the sale of the property to the State of Nevada was recently finalized. The area is already open to the public, who can enjoy views of the abundant wildlife as they make their way through property.
"This acquisition is incredibly important to wildlife conservation and serves to benefit all Nevadans,” said Alan Jenne, Administrator for NDOW’s Habitat Division. “The protection and management of these delicate riparian and wetland habitats will ensure benefits for wildlife and citizens for generations to come.”