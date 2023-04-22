The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) is warning the community that some cannabis products sold from March 23 to April 23 were grown with an unapproved pesticide.
CCB Agents discovered that the following batches/lots of useable cannabis had been treated with an unapproved pesticide, Ethephon (Florel brand), at Circle S Farms.
This is the second occurrence in which CCB Agents have discovered the use of Ethephon, specifically Florel brand, a growth regulator being used in a cultivation establishment.
The board says this pesticide is not approved for use on cannabis by the Nevada Department of Agriculture.
The Board adds that there is no reason to believe the cannabis sales facilities or cannabis testing facilities had any knowledge of the use of this unapproved pesticide; Ethephon is not on the list of pesticides the testing facilities must look for, and their test methods are not set up for detection of Ethephon.
The affected cannabis was sold between March 23, 2023 – April 21, 2023, by the following cannabis sales facilities:
- Circle S Farms LLC DBA CannaStarz, 631 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (License #00170400460138702033)
- MMOF Vegas Retail Inc. DBA MedMen, 4503 Paradise Rd suite 210-240, Las Vegas, NV 89169 (License #04045523128584413069)
- Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary LLC, 2520 S Maryland Pkwy #2, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (License #24344359150856320396)
- Desert Aire Wellness LLC DBA 420 Sahara, 420 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (License #25729455103203031356)
- Clark NMSD LLC DBA The Sanctuary, 2113 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 (License #42964757214640794936)
- Silver Sage Wellness LLC, 4626 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (License #48309202150183437033)
- Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians DBA NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, 1235 Paiute Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89106 (License #59067229320122936181)
- Elko Band Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada DBA Newe Dispensary, 1555 Shoshone Cir, Elko, NV 89801 (License #80349197231000976067)
All cannabis products properly sold by a licensed cannabis sales facility should have a product label on or with the packaging. The name of the cultivation facility and batch/lot numbers can be found on the label, typically near the top.
The listed sales facilities are requested to display this bulletin in a conspicuous location on their premises for 30 days, to ensure their customers are aware of this information.
There are no known reports of illness at this time.