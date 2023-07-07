The Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada is proud to announce that it has awarded $20,000 in scholarship money to four Nevada Dairy Farmers Culinary Scholarship recipients. These students were selected based on criteria that included their ability to create a dairy-based recipe, aspirations to advance their careers in culinary arts, and passion to maintain the integrity of dairy as a whole.
The first-place recipient, who will receive $10,000, is Anthony Rodriguez, the second-place recipient, who will receive $5,000, is Razelle Antipuesto; and the third and fourth-place recipients are Katharine Wentink and Nicole Romero, who will each receive $2,500. This is the second year the Culinary Scholarship has been awarded and the first time The Nevada Dairy Farmers have awarded more than two recipients.
“Investing in the future of Nevada’s culinary arts students allows the opportunity for students to pursue dreams they might not otherwise be able to,” said Libby Lovig, General Manager of the Nevada Dairy Farmers. “We look forward to seeing these students thrive in their culinary training and beyond, hoping that they carry their passion for dairy along the way.”
Both Anthony and Razelle will continue their education at The University of Las Vegas and both Katharine and Nicole will continue their education at Truckee Meadows Community College.
For more information on this year’s Nevada Dairy Farmers Culinary Scholarship, or the Nevada Dairy Farmers, you can visit their website.