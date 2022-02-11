In accordance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Thursday to lift the statewide mask mandate, the Nevada Department of Corrections will no longer require masks for staff, offenders or visitors, effective immediately.
The Department will also resume visitation beginning Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, for all institutions except Ely State Prison, where there is a current COVID-19 outbreak.
Visitors will not be required to wear masks; however all other mitigation measures including mandatory testing, barriers, social distancing and controlled group sizes are still in effect.
Visits must be scheduled at ndocvisitation.com.
Employees will continue with mandatory COVID-19 testing before shifts.
Corrections officials will continue to monitor infection rates, and will require masks when outbreaks are detected.