The Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (DEM) recently announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with the Ely Shoshone Tribe to bring the Tribe into the Intrastate Mutual Aid System (IMAS).
IMAS, under Statute 414A, allows agencies to share people, equipment, and supplies in time of need without bureaucracy. It provides a mechanism for risk management and liability protection, as well as a format for reimbursement. It enables all participants to share resources without needing a direct agreement.
Tribal nations are encouraged to participate but must do so by a Tribal Resolution. Tribal Resolution is the formal manner in which the tribal government expresses its legislative will.
“We are delighted that the Ely Shoshone Tribe has passed a resolution to become the sixth tribal nation to opt into the Intrastate Mutual Aid system,” said Eric Wilson, DEM Logistics Manager. “Having Tribal nations participate in the Intrastate Mutual Aid system is vital to ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to any incidents or events within the state.”
The Ely Shoshone Tribe joins the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, Yerington Paiute Tribe, Pyramid Lake Indian Tribe, and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California as a member of Nevada’s Intrastate Mutual Aid Program.
All state agencies and local governments, including cities, counties, school districts, general improvement districts, fire districts, and the like are automatically opted into the program. To be excluded, they must opt out, which no public entity has done.
