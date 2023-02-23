The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be unable to issue driver licenses or learner permits on Saturday, February 25, due to a planned Verizon network outage that will impact the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s (NHSTA) Problem Driver Pointer System (PDPS).
This outage will affect all Nevada DMV offices regardless of location.
During the outage, Nevada DMV will not be able to access the PDPS as required by law before issuing driver's licenses. As a result, Nevada DMV will be unable to issue new licenses while the system is down.
Customers wishing to be issued a new license are encouraged to make an appointment for licensing services during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or to visit their local DMV Field Services Office on a subsequent Saturday for walk-in services. Appointments can be made by visiting dmv.nv.gov/appointments.htm.
The Verizon telecommunication services are provided to Nevada DMV by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA). AAMVA is a nonprofit organization that develops model programs in motor vehicle administration and serves as an information clearinghouse in those areas.
(Nevada DMV)