In the face of a national military recruiting shortage, the Nevada National Guard ranks among the top in the nation among the 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia with a National Guard organization in Soldier and Airmen recruitment, according to recent recruiting data.
The Nevada Army National Guard ranked second in the nation among the 54 and met 95 percent of its recruitment goals in Fiscal Year 2022, which ended Sept. 30. Nevada trailed only the New York Army National Guard.
The Nevada Air National Guard ranks 11th and met 98.5 percent of its goal. It ranked second among all states and territories west of the Mississippi River.
The Nevada National Guard numbers run contrary to a recent Associated Press article that said the National Guard is struggling to fill its ranks.
The Associated Press said there are several reasons for the national shortage, including the pandemic, the fading motivation of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and a decrease in eligible citizens for military service.
“Although this is good news for the Nevada National Guard, we still have a need for recruits to maintain strength within our ranks,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, Nevada’s adjutant general. “We’ve worked tirelessly during recent years to make the Nevada National Guard an attractive employer with a welcoming work environment. To retain our force, we’ve more than doubled our efforts to create an inclusive culture and provide Guardsmen the care and support they need when they return home from deployment or conclude an extended state activation.
To learn more, you can visit:
Nevada Army Guard: Army National Guard - Get Started
Nevada Air Guard: www.goang.com