The Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be making stops throughout Northern Nevada next week.
Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, we continually criss-cross the state and stop in communities of all size.
Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.
Women over 40 looking to get screened must make an appointment at 1-(877) -581-6266 (Option 1)
Below is a list of locations where the Mammovan will be at:
- Tuesday, February 7 at Sierra Nevada Health Centers (3325 Research Way, Carson City) from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 8 at Sierra Nevada Health Centers (3325 Research Way, Carson City) from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Thursday, February 9 at Smith's Food & Drug (2200 US Hwy 50 East, Dayton) from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Friday, February 10 at Northern Nevada HOPES (580 W. 5th Street, Reno) from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Saturday, February 11 at Black History Month "Living the Black Wall Street Legacy" Family Wellness Fair Boys 7 Girls Club (2680 E. 9th Street, Reno) from 7:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
Nevada Health Centers says their mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status.