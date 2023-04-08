Nevada lawmakers recently discussed a bill that would enact the Nurse Licensure Compact.
If Assembly Bill 108 is passed, a nurse licensed in another state under the compact, would be able to work in Nevada.
Likewise, a nurse in Nevada would also be able to work in other states under the compact.
Proponents say the bill would allow for expedited access to qualified nurses to help improve the shortage in Nevada.
Some argue the compact would take away the state's power to regulate its own health care system, thus curbing the ability to collectivity bargain.
To read the full bill, click here: AB108 Text (state.nv.us)