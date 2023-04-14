Friday is the last day for bills to pass out of their committees in the Nevada Legislature.
Unless exempt, all bills need to pass Committee where they originated from, or it dies.
We are taking a look at a few bills that made the cut that will now head to either the Assembly or Senate for a vote.
Assembly Bill 319 would allocate $50 million dollars to Nevada schools so students could have access to free breakfast and lunch.
The bill's sponsor, Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui says she believes that "no student should ever go hungry in the classroom."
the bill would also provide funding for two years and the program would start on July 1 of 2023.
A couple of other bills involving schools, Assembly Bill 285 goes hand in hand with Assembly Bill 330 which is backed by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.
Sponsors say that the bills are meant to make it easier to remove violent and disruptive students from classrooms and drop the age for suspension and expulsion from 11 to six.
They would also reverse provisions from laws passed in 2019 that require each district to have a restorative justice discipline plan.
Under these bills, administrators would be allowed to remove, suspend or expel students without creating an individual restorative justice plan.
Some bills regarding housing and rent were passed out of committee, Senate Bill 426 would stop landlords from raising the rent on tenants in their first year and limits increases to 5% thereafter.
It provides for exceptions but requires landlords to meet certain conditions.
The bill also gives tenants the right to sue their landlord for violating rent control provisions.
Assembly Bill 340 also passed which would make changes to the eviction process.
Sponsors say it will make eviction proceedings more fair, legal and transparent.
The concept of a lottery in Nevada has been a subject of debate for years, now, it's one step closer to becoming a reality.
Assembly Joint Resolution 5 would amend the Nevada Constitution to allow the operation and regulation of modern lotteries.
That includes being able to sell lottery tickets in the state.
And two bills that some legislators say will be helpful to law enforcement will be advancing to the assembly and senate floor.
Assembly Bill 51 would expand the window when people can be arrested in domestic violence cases.
Currently, police have 24 hours to make an arrest before they have to obtain a warrant.
With this bill, police would have seven days.
According to the Attorney General's Office, Nevada ranks 7th in the nation for domestic violence cases and deaths.
Assembly Bill 183 would make it mandatory for child welfare agencies to screen children to determine if they are victims of sex trafficking.
Legislators say this will prevent victims and children from slipping through the cracks of sexual violence.
So, what's next for these passed bills?
lawmakers face their first house passage on April 25, then beginning next month, there will be some economic and budget deadlines.
The second house committee passes is set for May 19, a week later, we'll see the second house passage.
At the end of the month, lawmakers are set to discuss the budget bills introduced and the exempt bills from committee.