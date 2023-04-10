Nevada lawmakers heard a bill Monday that centers around mining water conservation.
If passed, Assembly Bill 313 would help prevent pit lakes which are the often toxic remnants of a mine project that was dug below the water table.
Pit lakes tend to form after mining industries stop their operations, leaving parts of the mine pit to fill with water - drying out any nearby springs and polluting any pre-existing groundwater.
AB 313 would also require mining companies to be responsible for reclaiming effected surface area and any ground or surface water by back-filling their pits.
Opponents of the bill say the regulation will have numerous technical and economical shortcomings.
They say backfilling the pits could have unintended negative environmental consequences that are currently addressed by existing state and federal mining regulations.
The bill was heard by the Assembly of Natural Resources Monday but no action has since been taken.
To read the full bill, click here: AB313 Text (state.nv.us)