Nevadans enrolled in Medicaid can now download an app for instant access to their health information, Nevada Medicaid ID card and broadcast messages.
The NVMedicaid app displays personalized information including health plan, and claims information including procedures while also allowing recipients to find providers in their network.
“With better access to health information, we can make better choices about our health in partnership with doctors and caregivers,” said Suzanne Bierman, Administrator of the Nevada Division of Health Care Financing and Policy.
The app is available for download in the Apple App store, Google Play store, and a web-based version can be found here: Login (nv.gov)
Nevadans aged 18 and older who are enrolled in Medicaid can access their claims information and Medicaid card, meaning there is no need to carry a physical card.
Nevada Medicaid developed the app in partnership with contractor 1UpHealth.
For more information, you can visit: MDPResource (nv.gov)