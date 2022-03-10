Weather Alert

...COLDER WITH GUSTY WINDS TODAY... * Brisk winds combined with afternoon highs in the 30s to lower 40s will result in a chilly day for valleys. Wind chills in the high Sierra between 0 and -25 degrees will create the risk for frostbite and hypothermia. * CHALFANT/NORTHERN OWENS VALLEY: North winds of 20-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected today. Locally stronger gusts to 55 mph possible. * SIERRA RIDGES/BACKCOUNTRY: Northeast winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. * IMPACTS: Hazardous boating conditions on Lake Tahoe. Aviation and ski impacts with concerns for high-profile vehicles in the windier locations.