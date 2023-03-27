Nevada OSHA aims to ensure employers provide safe and healthful workplaces. To ensure enforcement resources are directed at workplaces with the highest rates of injuries and illnesses, Nevada OSHA has updated its Programmed Inspection Plan.
The updated plan document has been posted to the Division of Industrial Relations, OSHA section homepage: OSHA Programmed Inspection Plan - Updated 3/4/2023 (nv.gov)
Industries have been selected for inclusion in the plan based on the following criteria:
- Industries with high injury and illness rates that result in time away from work, restricted job roles, or permanent transfers to new positions. This is known as the DART (Days Away, Restricted or Transferred) Rate. The statewide DART Rate was 2.1 in 2021 and the Programmed Inspection Plan includes certain industries with DART rates of 2.5 or higher.
- Industries which have been issued an average number of violations per inspection of three or more.
Selected Industries
- Asbestos Abatement Projects (pursuant to Nevada Revised Statutes 618.830)
- Construction (NAICS 23xxxx)
- Food Manufacturing (NAICS 311xxx)
- Wood Manufacturing (NAICS 321xxx)
- Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing (NAICS 326xxx)
- Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing(NAICS 327xxx)
- Warehousing and Storage (NAICS 493xxx)
- Nursing in Residential Care Facilities (NAICS 623xxx)
- Hotels (NAICS 721110)
- Casino-Hotels (NAICS 721120)
- General Auto Repair (NAICS 81111)
- Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance (NAICS 811121)
- Industrial Launderers and Linen Supply (NAICS 8123xx)
Nevada OSHA says it will use a randomized list of businesses for each industry to determine the order that businesses will receive a comprehensive inspection.
Employers that have received a comprehensive inspection within the last three years are excluded from the Programmed Inspection Plan.
The updated inspection plan also includes a number of National Emphasis Programs that were previously adopted by Nevada OSHA.
For a full list, refer to the OSHA Programmed Inspection Plan document on the division’s website.
Assistance Available from Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS)
SCATS is focused on keeping Nevadans safe and healthy while on the job. SCATS offers resources for employers and employees alike, from training to consultation or an onsite program review.
SCATS’ on-site safety and health consultation service can provide employers with a completely confidential safety and health consultation at no charge.
SCATS can review and make recommendations on best practices and implementation of an employer’s Written Workplace Safety Program (WWSP) and other safety protocols.
Contact SCATS at 877-472- 3368 or submit a consultation request at Contact Nevada SCATS: Safety Consultation & Training Section (state.nv.us)
(Nevada OSHA)