Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 638,528 total cases
- 919 new cases
- 9,335 total deaths
- 23.8% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 92,185 total cases
- 1,111 total deaths
- 32.90% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,578 total cases
- 195 total deaths
- 39.70% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,074 total cases
- 82 total deaths
- 48.62% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,594 total cases
- 159 total deaths
- 50.45% test positivity rate
Storey County: 287 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 63.64% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 3,107 total cases
- 48 total deaths
- 23.53% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,453 total cases
- 129 total deaths
- 34.01% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,010 total cases
- 17 total deaths
- 68.18% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,200 total cases
- 98 total deaths
- 36.35% test positivity rate
Clark County: 483,830 total cases
- 7,195 total deaths
- 17.80% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 918 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 28.57% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,174 total cases
- 221 total deaths
- 43.51% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 708 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 10.53% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,387 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 30.60% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 81 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 16.67% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 216 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,726 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 66.96% test positivity rate