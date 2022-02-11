Coronavirus Latest Details

Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.

See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below: 

Statewide: 638,528 total cases 

  • 919 new cases  
  • 9,335 total deaths 
  • 23.8% test positivity rate 

Washoe County: 92,185 total cases

  • 1,111 total deaths
  • 32.90% test positivity rate 

Carson City: 13,578 total cases 

  • 195 total deaths
  • 39.70% test positivity rate

Douglas County: 7,074 total cases

  • 82 total deaths
  • 48.62% test positivity rate 

Lyon County: 9,594 total cases

  • 159 total deaths
  • 50.45% test positivity rate

Storey County: 287 total cases

  • 9 total deaths
  • 63.64% test positivity rate

Humboldt County: 3,107 total cases

  • 48 total deaths
  • 23.53% test positivity rate

Elko County: 10,453 total cases

  • 129 total deaths
  • 34.01% test positivity rate

Lander County: 1,010 total cases

  • 17 total deaths
  • 68.18% test positivity rate

Churchill County: 6,200 total cases

  • 98 total deaths
  • 36.35% test positivity rate

Clark County: 483,830 total cases

  • 7,195 total deaths  
  • 17.80% test positivity rate

Mineral County: 918 total cases

  • 15 total deaths
  • 28.57% test positivity rate

Nye County: 6,174 total cases

  • 221 total deaths
  • 43.51% test positivity rate

Lincoln County: 708 total cases

  • 5 total deaths
  • 10.53% test positivity rate

Pershing County: 1,387 total cases

  • 29 total deaths
  • 30.60% test positivity rate

Esmeralda County: 81 total cases

  • 3 total deaths 
  • 16.67% test positivity rate

Eureka County: 216 total cases

  • 1 death reported
  • 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)

White Pine County: 1,726 total cases

  • 18 total deaths
  • 66.96% test positivity rate 