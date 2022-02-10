Facing growing pressure to ease up on pandemic restrictions, the White House is insisting it is making plans for a less-disruptive phase of the national virus response. But impatient states, including even Democratic New York, made clear on Wednesday that they aren’t waiting for Washington as public frustration grows. New York is lifting its broad masking mandate, though keeping it for schools. Illinois will soon do the same. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday that officials have started consultations with state and local leaders all over on next steps. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Americans should still listen to the CDC, which recommends masking in almost all indoor locations.