Coronavirus cases

Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.

See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below: 

Statewide: 645,367 total cases 

  • 798 new cases - over 3-days 
  • 9,704 total deaths 
  • 9.5% test positivity rate 

Washoe County: 93,625 total cases

  • 1,147 total deaths
  • 12.62% test positivity rate 

Carson City: 13,801 total cases 

  • 201 total deaths
  • 19.77% test positivity rate

Douglas County: 7,173 total cases

  • 87 total deaths
  • 20.63% test positivity rate 

Lyon County: 9,781 total cases

  • 162 total deaths
  • 26.3% test positivity rate

Storey County: 303 total cases

  • 9 total deaths
  • 20.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)

Humboldt County: 3,162 total cases

  • 53 total deaths
  • 4.86% test positivity rate

Elko County: 10,611 total cases

  • 135 total deaths
  • 13.1% test positivity rate

Lander County: 1,051 total cases

  • 20 total deaths
  • 10.0% test positivity rate

Churchill County: 6,368 total cases

  • 105 total deaths
  • 20.42% test positivity rate

Clark County: 488,046 total cases

  • 7,479 total deaths  
  • 6.45% test positivity rate

Mineral County: 947 total cases

  • 15 total deaths
  • 48.39% test positivity rate

Nye County: 6,332 total cases

  • 232 total deaths
  • 20.2% test positivity rate

Lincoln County: 711 total cases

  • 7 total deaths
  • 3.7% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)

Pershing County: 1,401 total cases

  • 29 total deaths
  • 1.83% test positivity rate

Esmeralda County: 83 total cases

  • 3 total deaths 
  • 18.8% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)

Eureka County: 220 total cases

  • 1 death reported
  • 10.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)

White Pine County: 1,753 total cases

  • 19 total deaths
  • 13.7% test positivity rate 