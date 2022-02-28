Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 645,367 total cases
- 798 new cases - over 3-days
- 9,704 total deaths
- 9.5% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 93,625 total cases
- 1,147 total deaths
- 12.62% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,801 total cases
- 201 total deaths
- 19.77% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,173 total cases
- 87 total deaths
- 20.63% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,781 total cases
- 162 total deaths
- 26.3% test positivity rate
Storey County: 303 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 20.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Humboldt County: 3,162 total cases
- 53 total deaths
- 4.86% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,611 total cases
- 135 total deaths
- 13.1% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,051 total cases
- 20 total deaths
- 10.0% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,368 total cases
- 105 total deaths
- 20.42% test positivity rate
Clark County: 488,046 total cases
- 7,479 total deaths
- 6.45% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 947 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 48.39% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,332 total cases
- 232 total deaths
- 20.2% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 711 total cases
- 7 total deaths
- 3.7% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Pershing County: 1,401 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 1.83% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 83 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 18.8% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Eureka County: 220 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 10.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,753 total cases
- 19 total deaths
- 13.7% test positivity rate