Nevada State Police say two men in two different crashes died on Saturday.
The first crash was a head-on crash involving a VW sedan and Ford Explorer on US-50 at Riverboat Road in Dayton that occurred around 2:20 p.m.
State Police say one driver was confirmed deceased and a second driver involved was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The second fatal crash was a "reckless turned wrong-way crash" on eastbound I-80 near Wadsworth that occurred around 3:56 p.m.
State Police say a White Ford Focus and a Jeep Grand Cherokee were involved. The driver of the Focus was confirmed deceased.
Both crashes are currently being investigated.