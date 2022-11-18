State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 1,456 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.
A projected 1,456 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the Nov. 18 state transportation board meeting.
State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:
• Install wrong-way driver detection systems on select freeway ramps on I-15 and U.S. 95 in Clark County and I-580 in Carson City
• Construct median islands, turn lanes, lighting improvements and a shared use path on sections of Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) between Thompson Lane and Wedge Parkway in Washoe County
• Resurface I-80 for approximately 10 miles east of Carlin and 13 miles near Lyon/Churchill county line
• Resurface approximately five miles of I-15 and SR 147 and two miles of Summerlin Parkway in Clark County
• Construct access, pedestrian and traffic signal improvements on Sahara Avenue (State Route 589) from northbound I-15 to Rainbow Boulevard
• Make needed renovations to aging highway maintenance stations at Mt. Charleston, Elko and Silver Springs • Install enhanced lighting systems on I-580 at select intersections in Washoe Valley and southern Reno
• Make permanent earthwork and drainage repairs following a prior mudslide over State Route 140 in Humboldt County
• Excavate and repave a small section of Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) following roadside erosion
• Construct truck climbing lanes on I-80 near Beowawe in Eureka County
• Seismic retrofit of various I-80 bridges in the Fernley area
• Bridge deck overlay and rehabilitation of select Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road bridges in Clark County
NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals.
To date, Nevada state transportation projects utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 8,772 jobs.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)