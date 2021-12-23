According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2021 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.8% in November 2021 down 0.4% from October 2021.
"Transportation, warehousing both in northern and southern Nevada has been one of the real areas of strength," David Schmidt, Chief Economist of DETR said. "In the Reno-Sparks area, we're up compared to where we were in February, 2020 by about 3,000 jobs."
Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.
Nevada's unemployment rate is improving but it is still the second-highest in the country. Only California has a higher unemployment rate. Many sectors have higher employment than pre-pandemic levels. Leisure hospitality is the state's largest sector. It is still has about 55,000 fewer jobs than it did before COVID-19 disrupted the economy. Most of those are in southern Nevada.
"The unemployment and dislocation of workers from the casino hotel industry is really the biggest piece of the puzzle there because it's so large," Schmidt said. "There is definitely a higher share of unemployed workers coming out of that one particular industry in the south and that is keeping our unemployment rate, overall, a lot higher."
In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 6.3% in the Las Vegas area, 2.9% in Reno, and 3.3% in the Carson area in November 2021.
In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 2.1%, and Clark County had the highest rate at 6.3%
"Considering how far we fell and how rapidly we fell, to be basically back to where we were, I think is a reflection of the nature of this pandemic," Schmidt said.