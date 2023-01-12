BLM Ely District transfers fire engine to Pahranagat Valley Volunteer Fire District

Weather Alert

...SNOW IMPACTS ON SIERRA PASSES POSSIBLE FRIDAY, THEN A SERIES OF STRONGER STORMS WILL IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK... A very active pattern returns this weekend into early next week. An extended period of travel disruptions could extend into early next week as a series of storms move through the region. Friday will be a precursor weaker system, but will mainly impact the west slopes of the Sierra with upwards of 8 inches possible on the Sierra crest passes Friday afternoon and evening. Lighter amounts of snowfall are expected down in the Tahoe Basin, but still a few inches of accumulation are possible. The subsequent waves of storms will provide much more widespread impacts with the heaviest snowfall rates poised to arrive Saturday and Monday with brief lull Sunday when less intensity snowfall rates expected. Strong winds are expected along Sierra ridges. Rain and snow showers will be possible in western Nevada with Monday being the best chance for snow to valley floors.