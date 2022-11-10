(Nov. 10, 2022) The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection convened today to interview six applicants to forward to Governor Sisolak for appointment to fill the judicial vacancy in the Nevada Supreme Court Seat F.
The position was made vacant by the retirement of Justice Abbi Silver in September 2022. The Commission forwarded the applications of:
Name
Age
City of Residence
Employer
Position
Hon. Scott Freeman
65
Reno
Nevada Judiciary
District Judge
Hon. Tierra Jones
41
Las Vegas
Nevada Judiciary
District Judge
Patricia Lee Esq.
47
Las Vegas
Hutchison & Steffen
Partner
There were six applicants for the position. Nevada attorneys with 15 years of legal experience and at least 2 years of Nevada residency were eligible to apply.
Governor Sisolak has thirty days to select an appointee from the three names provided by the Commission, by December 12, 2022.
The appointed justice will serve out the remainder of the term for Seat F, expiring January 6, 2025.
To serve an additional term as the justice of Seat F, the appointed justice is required to file as a candidate in the November 2024 general election.
The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection is composed of seven permanent members—the Chief Justice, three non-attorneys appointed by the Governor, and three attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Nevada. The Governor and the State Bar must appoint commissioners from differing political parties and counties.
To view the public portions of the judicial application or for more information on the Commission on Judicial Selection, please visit the Commission's webpage at https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/19b5f8e3/yjwNC1lh7RGlWsmysebghQ?u=https%3A%2F%2Fnvcourts.gov%2FAOC%2FCommittees_and_Commissions%2FJudicial_Selection%2FOverview%2F