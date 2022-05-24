A 20-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of a 16-year-old Spring Creek girl two years ago.
The judge will sentence Bryce Dickey on additional charges at a later date.
But, for now, Dickey's conviction carries a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole of 20 years.
Prosecutors said earlier they weren’t seeking the death penalty.
Police originally treated Gabrielle 'Britney' Ujaky as a runaway after Dickey said he saw her get into a pickup with a man wearing a cowboy hat outside Spring Creek High School.
Her body was discovered three days later.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)