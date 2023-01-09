Less than one week remains for Nevadans to enroll in health and dental coverage through NevadaHealthLink.com.
Nevada Health Link has coverage plans beginning February 1, 2023. Nevadans have until 11:59 p.m. on January 15 to enroll in plans through the website.
Nevada Health Link says open enrollment is one of the only times Nevadans can enroll in plans through the Exchange, unless experiencing certain Qualifying Life Events (QLEs), such as losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married, having a child, or moving.
To find out if you’re eligible and to learn more, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927. The call center is open Monday through Sunday during Open Enrollment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. excluding holidays.