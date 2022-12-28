Jewish Nevada, a nonprofit organization that serves as the representative organization for the more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, announced that grant applications are now being accepted for its 2023 Community Grant Round.
Organizations are invited to apply for funding aimed towards building and sustaining a vibrant Jewish community in Nevada and beyond.
This round of grants has funds available for organizational expenses and for specific programs or events related to caring for the vulnerable, Jewish vibrancy and continuity, and efforts in Israel and global impact.
Project grants will range from $3,000 to $20,000; event grants will range from $1,500 to $7,500; and organizational grants will range from $10,000 to $25,000.
“As we enter the new year, we are excited to be able to offer these grants to organizations supporting a Jewish community of unity, compassion and vision,” said Jewish Nevada President and CEO Stefanie Tuzman. “This round of grants will help Nevada’s Jewish community continue to grow and thrive and support efforts to help those in need, both locally and across the globe.”
In January of 2022, Jewish Nevada awarded more than $250,000 through the community grants. Funds went towards programs like preschool scholarships, meals on wheels programs, community events, Holocaust survivor support efforts, memorials, emergency assistance, education, and senior outreach programs.
Online applications are now open here.
The deadline for applications to be submitted is Jan. 15, 2023. Grant recipients will be notified February 2023.
To learn more about Jewish Nevada, visit www.JewishNevada.org.