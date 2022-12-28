Weather Alert

.Another warm atmospheric river is expected to push into the Sierra and western Nevada beginning on Friday. High snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall will allow for significant rises on both mainstem and smaller rivers/streams. This may result in minor to moderate flooding on some area rivers and streams. Rock falls will be possible, especially in steep terrain and where soils are already saturated. Some urban flooding is likely, particularly in low-lying areas or poor drainage. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...River and urban flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of mainstem rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding is possible in urban areas and locations with poor drainage. Low water crossings may be flooded. Mainstem river flooding is most likely to occur on the East Fork of the Carson near Gardnerville and the Susan River at Susanville. Other streams draining significant terrain under approximately 6,500 feet will also be prone to flooding. Out-of-bank flows could result in road closures, causing travel impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - High snow levels along with prolonged heavy rainfall on recently saturated ground and snow pack. Storm total liquid accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along the Sierra crest, 3 to 5 inches in the Tahoe Basin, and 1.5 to 3.5 inches elsewhere in the Flood Watch, including the Reno/Carson/Minden area. - Visit CNRFC.noaa.gov and http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...Quick Hitting Colder Storm Expected On Thursday... A weaker system, relatively speaking, will quickly sweep through the region out ahead of Friday and Saturday's more potent atmospheric river event. This system will be colder in nature with snow levels starting at all elevations and gradually rising above valley floors after noon on Thursday. While impacts will likely be minimal, some light snowfall accumulations of generally 1 inch or less is possible across much of the area. Slick and icy roadway conditions may impact the Thursday morning commute. Check with NDOT for the latest roadway conditions by downloading their app, or calling 5 1 1.