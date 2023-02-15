Lyon County Arrests Mom after Man Admits to Smoking Fentanyl with Children Present

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Lyon County deputies in the Dayton area responded to the Dayton Inn Trailer Park for an individual having a fentanyl overdose.
Deputies found the man in an altered state of consciousness, but he was able to admit to smoking fentanyl in the trailer.
Deputies then found that three 'small juveniles' were present during the drug use and were also living in what the sheriff's office said were extremely poor conditions.
All three of the children have disabilities and special needs that were not being addressed by their mother, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).
The mother, Rachelle Cazel, was arrested for three counts of child endangerment. Her bail is set at $225,000.
There's been no word on the man who was smoking fentanyl in the trailer, but we've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.
LCSO contacted the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services about the children and says they've been placed in a safe environment.