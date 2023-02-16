The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking ahead to the summer road construction season by accepting applications for paid summer internships.
Applications can be submitted through Feb. 28, but applicants are encouraged to apply quickly as recruitments may close at any time based on the number of applicants.
The internship program allows students to gain real-life engineering and construction experience with on-the-job training in civil and environmental engineering, including highway construction, maintenance, surveying and asset management, as well as traffic engineering, environmental stewardship and bridge inspection and design.
The internships take place May through August 2023 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending on education and experience.
Applications are being accepted for positions in Carson City, Las Vegas, Reno, Elko, and Winnemucca through Feb. 28, although some internship positions may close sooner if many qualified applicants apply.
Applications can be submitted by searching “Public Service Intern” at careers.nv.gov. Applicants must be a high school graduate and currently enrolled in a college degree program.
More than 50 students took part in the NDOT internship program during previous years.
With a mission to help keep Nevada safe and connected, NDOT builds, operates and maintains more than 5,000 miles of state roads and approximately 1,200 bridges.