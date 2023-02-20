February 20 Update:
Members of the Nevada Senate had a meeting to hear from those in support and against passing a bill aimed at protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients seeking abortions.
On February 9, Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and the membership of both the Senate and Assembly Democratic Caucuses introduced a bill to protect Nevada abortion providers and patients who travel to the state for reproductive health care.
Support testimony came from Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and Pro-Choice Nevada while opposition letters were written by Nevada Families for Freedom.
A spokesperson for Governor Lombardo says the Governor has encouraged the Legislature to send a clean bill codifying the previous executive order to his desk, and he looks forward to reviewing the proposed legislation.
The executive order was signed by former Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on June 29, 2022 that would protect reproductive freedom for any person seeking access to reproductive health care in Nevada.
No actions were made on the bill as of Monday morning's meeting.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Original story from February 9:
As the legislative session continues in Carson City, state democratic leaders are introducing a bill aimed at protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients seeking abortions.
Senate Bill 131 would codify an executive order that was issued by former Governor Steve Sisolak in June 2022. According to lawmakers, the legislation would prohibit Nevada from extraditing someone charged in another state for providing or helping with an abortion.
It would also prohibit agencies from helping investigations in other states about abortions provided in Nevada.
State health care licensing boards would also be prevented from disciplining a person for providing legal reproductive health care services.
“Nevadans overwhelmingly support the right to choose, and we want health care providers and patients to know that they are safe and welcome here in Nevada,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “Across the country, states are enacting draconian abortion bans, stripping people of reproductive healthcare, and threatening to prosecute providers for healthcare performed beyond their borders. As a result, we must strengthen our legal protections for health care providers and the patients who are now forced to come to Nevada to seek care.”