U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen and U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto have sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urging the agency to fix its broadband map of Nevada, which 'fails to provide an accurate and reliable depiction' of broadband availability in the Silver State, according to Senator Rosen.
The mapping done by the FCC plays a major role in decisions made about the distribution of broadband infrastructure funding to the respective state.
Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto argue in the letter that the map gives incorrect information regarding the quality of service in certain areas and doesn't actually include all areas that should be on the map.
The letter (seen below) states that "access to high-speed broadband is no longer a luxury but rather an indispensable part of our lives."
They go on to say that many rural communities in Nevada still struggle to connect to the internet and it is "impacting their economic prospects and their education and health outcomes as well."