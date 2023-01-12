Nevada State Parks is excited to announce the launch of the Library Park Pass pilot program, available at public libraries throughout Nevada beginning January 1, 2023.
The Library Park Pass provides public library card holders in Nevada a way to gain free entry into all of Nevada’s 27 state parks.
Each pass covers the day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with a capacity of eight people or less. Park fees may be assessed for boating, camping, or other specific fees including special programs or tours.
To view a list of the exciting recreational opportuntites available at Nevada’s State Parks, visit parks.nv.gov.