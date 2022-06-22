Nevada State Police say the single vehicle rollover accident happened on SR 359 in Mineral County and there were possibly multiple occupants in the vehicle.
They also tell us the Mineral County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Wednesday, June 22, just after 5 p.m. and contacted to NSP to respond just before 5:30 p.m.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office did confirm that a juvenile died in the crash.
Any further developments on this story will be posted here.
Nevada State Police assisted with this report.