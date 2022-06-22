Weather Alert

...Low Visibility from Blowing Dust along I-80 near Lovelock... At 818 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow winds tracking northward towards Pyramid Lake. This has result in areas of blowing dust and low visibility (less than 1/2 mile) along portions of I-80 near Lovelock. HAZARD...Low visibility from blowing dust. Winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and Road Camera indicated IMPACT...Be prepared for sudden reductions to visibility due to blowing dust along I-80 near Lovelock. Sudden wind shifts from the south with gusts near 35 mph could create sudden rough conditions out on Pyramid Lake. Locations impacted include... Portions of I-80 near Lovelock and Pyramid Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Seek safe harbor if out on Pyramid Lake. Be heads up for sudden reductions to visibility. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH