Nye County Advises Public of Wanted Armed Fugitive

The Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) says an armed fugitive is wanted.
On December 4, 2022, deputies responded to the Pahrump Nugget Casino on reports of a man with a rifle.
They learned there had been a fight at the bar and the suspect, Anthony Bell, 26-years-old from Pahrump, then left and went to his vehicle.
The other person and security followed Bell, leading to Bell racking and pointing the rifle at a Nugget Security person, and advancing toward them.
NCSO says Bell ultimately fled the scene.
Two days later, NCSO deputies responded to Bell's last known address on file. There, they located Kathleen Juliano, 25-years-old from Pahrump.
She eventually came out of the residence and the home was searched, but Bell was not found.
The rifle drawn at the casino was found and seized. Officers found it to be a short barreled rifle. Deputies say they also discovered a hypodermic device full of narcotics and living conditions not suitable for children.
Kathleen Juliano was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance and child neglect.
An arrest warrant is out for Anthony Bell for assault with a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and possession of a short barreled rifle.
He's described as a 26-year-old white male, 5 foot 8 tall and 137 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last known to be driving a white Nissan Frontier (seen in video). Bell should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or submit a confidential tip to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.