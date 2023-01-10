Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PST TUESDAY... * CHANGES...Moved up the ending time of the advisory to Noon PST Tuesday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches in the valleys with 3 to 7 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main period for accumulating snowfall is expected between 5 AM and 11 AM Tuesday and could occur in intense bursts of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&