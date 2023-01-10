More wintry weather is in the forecast.
Due to the State of Emergency declared by Lyon County in anticipation of the severe weather and potential flooding from the current and anticipated storm system affecting our area, all Lyon County schools will be on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Buses will run as they would exactly two hours later than usual.
Morning and afternoon classes are canceled for students in specialized Early Childhood Education in Lyon County.
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools will be closed today.
Carson City School District will be on a 2-hour delay.
Storey County School District will be on a 2-hour delay.
Incline Village schools in the Washoe County School District will be closed.
Good morning LTUSD Students, Families & Staff,— LTUSD (@ltusdedu) January 10, 2023
As a result of the heavy rains yesterday, flooding on some streets and campuses, and further snow predicted for today, all LTUSD schools will be closed today (Tuesday, January 10, 2022). Please be safe out… https://t.co/0Zp9VgjQ3c
Due to inclement weather, non-essential operations are suspended @UNRLakeTahoe, Tuesday, Jan. 10. Low-residency MFA Creative Writing & MFA Interdisciplinary Arts may still hold academic classes in person. Exercise abundant caution should you travel & allow extra travel time.— University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe (@UNRLakeTahoe) January 10, 2023