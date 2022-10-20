(October 20, 2022) Today, U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that $2,150,000 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law they supported will go to clean up legacy pollution at sites in Nevada. This funding is being awarded through the Department of the Interior.
“I worked to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law so Nevadans could benefit from projects like these to upgrade sites all over our state,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m glad this funding is coming to our state to create jobs, help restore ecosystems and wildlife habitats, and make sure Nevadans can benefit from these areas for generations to come.”
“Cleaning up these sites in Nevada will help local communities, contribute to our economy, and support our environment,” said Senator Rosen. “This funding, which I helped secure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will go directly towards restoring and repairing sites around Nevada, protecting our lands and waters for future generations.”
The funds will be distributed as follows:
- $1,700,000 to Lincoln County, Nevada for the Caselton Mine & Mill and Impacted Watersheds Restoration project, which will focus on three washes impacted by historic mining in Caselton. Restoration will ensure these washes are not only made whole but made resilient. This project is a partnership between the Bureau of Land Management, Nevada Department of Environmental Protection, and the Nature Conservancy.
- $450,000 to Humboldt County for the Riparian Fencing project to repair or reconstruct approximately 40 miles of riparian fencing as part of a larger effort to restore degraded streams critical to the Lahontan cutthroat trout. This project is a partnership between the Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Services, Nevada Department of Wildlife, and Nevada Division of Forestry.