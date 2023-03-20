Lawmakers today heard proposed legislation that would expand access to hygiene products and gynecological care to Nevada inmates.
The bill would provide access to prenatal care and ban the use of unnecessary restraints on pregnant inmates.
It would also require that inmate searches be done by officers of the same gender.
Sponsors of the bill have said that amendments are in the works, including some that would further clarify some things that have faced opposition.
It's not clear when the legislation will be heard again.
Full text of the bill here: