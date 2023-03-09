Lawmakers in Nevada introduced a bill Thursday that would legalize small amounts of magic mushrooms and study the possible medical benefits of other controlled substances.
Senators Rochelle Nguyen and Fabian Donate introduced Senate Bill 242 with Assemblymembers Max Carter and Elaine Marzola as joint sponsors.
The bill would establish procedures for a research facility, with approval from the Dept. of Health and Human Services, to conduct certain studies involving certain controlled substances, like psilocybin (magic mushrooms) or MDMA (ecstasy) on people who are 18 and older.
SB242 decriminalizes the use of psilocybin and MDMA if conducted by a person over the age of 18 who is using the drug within the scope of an approved study.
Senate Bill 242 would also legalize fungi, containing psilocybin or psilocin, in amounts smaller than 4 ounces. This would only apply to people 18 or older.
“Our current laws are holding us back from potentially life-changing and life-saving treatments, which is why I just introduced [Senate Bill 242] to legalize psilocybin research in Nevada," said Senator Nguyen in a tweet.
Psilocybin mushrooms are decriminalized for medical use in Colorado and Oregon.