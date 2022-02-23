In-N-Out has announced it will be opening its new location in Reno on Thursday.
The popular restaurant chain that will be located at 915 W. 5th Street will employ approximately 80 people.
Mario Reynoso, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 13 years, will manage the new restaurant.
There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 40 guests.
All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.