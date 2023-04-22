Overnight lane and ramp closures will take place on Interstate 80 and 580 near the Reno spaghetti bowl April 23-28 for finishing work on NDOT’s Spaghetti Bowl Xpress improvements.
- Brief rolling closures will periodically take place on northbound I-580 between Villanova Drive and the spaghetti bowl 1-4 a.m. Monday, April 24 for overhead sign work.
- Lanes will intermittently be closed on both directions of I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Sunday evening, April 23 through the morning of April 28 as part of a moving work zone to make final roadway striping and surface improvements.
A minimum of two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times and speeds will be reduced to 55mph in the work zone.
The following spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently be closed 9 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Sunday evening, April 23 through the morning of April 28. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.
- Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580
- Eastbound I-80 to northbound US 395
- Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580
- Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80
- Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80
- Wells Avenue on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 closed 9 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Sunday evening, April 23 through the morning of April 28.
- Villanova Drive on-ramp to northbound I-580 and off-ramp from southbound I-580 closed 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Sunday evening, April 23 through the morning of April 28.
- Second and Mill street ramps to southbound and northbound I-580 intermittently closed 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Sunday evening, April 23 through the morning of April 28. Access to one route—either Second Street or Mill Street—will be available.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes when possible.
Drivers who must travel through the work zone should plan for minor travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and attentively through the work zone.
The road work is part of the final touches of NDOT’s substantially-completed Spaghetti Bowl Xpress improvements.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors.
For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving
(Nevada Department of Transportation)