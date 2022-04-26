An investigation is underway after an apartment fire on Robinhood Drive, near the Peppermill casino Monday night.
The fire started just after 9 p.m. and injured five people.
Mary Powell, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Of Northern Nevada explains "People don't often realize that the number one disaster that the American Red Cross responds to is those individual home fires and apartment fires."
The Reno Fire Department says fire crews knocked down the main fire in less than ten minutes. Five of the tenants were taken to the hospital - none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Jim Rich, the Disaster Action Team Coordinator for the Northern Nevada Red Cross who was also at the fire tells us "We had one man that basically lost everything, his apartment was the center of the fire and he was devastated, didn't know what to do... so we were able to walk him through that, give him some encouragement, and back on the road and at least to have some hope."
Several units were destroyed - nine units in all were affected.
“The Red Cross will continue working with these families over the coming days and weeks to connect them with community resources,” said Powell “In time of crisis, our dedicated staff and volunteers are ready to help support their community and neighbors at a moment’s notice. No one should ever have to go through a crisis alone.”
Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire, but they think it started in a kitchen on the second floor.
The American Red Cross volunteers were at the scene hours after the fire, helping anyone who may have found themselves without a home. But helping community members get back on their feet is why many of the American Red Cross volunteers do what they do.
Powell says, "Neighbors helping neighbors, it's the community volunteering to help their neighbor in need when that time comes."
Rich adds, "It's the reason I think all of us volunteer because you know we're making a difference to our community, it is just a bigger reward than you could ever imagine."
The American Red Cross is always looking for volunteers to help out in situations like this. If you're interested we have the link to their website in this article.