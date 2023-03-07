The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Rail Auxiliary Team (RAT) held a six-hour RAT Academy at the Regional Public Safety Training Center recently, and nine volunteers graduated.
During the academy, the graduates learned about patrol techniques and how to report suspicious or dangerous situations near the railroad tracks to the Union Pacific Risk Management Contact Center.
The graduates got a better understanding about basic railroading/suicide awareness & learned to identify what different rail cars can be found on the tracks & how to report issues to Union Pacific.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)