In celebration of Northern Nevada HOPES’ 25th Anniversary on Friday, April 8, HOPES announced the opening of its new Bell St. Clinic.
The new clinic will help with expanding adult primary medical care and opening the region’s first and only Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for individuals with Medicaid or without insurance.
Sharon Chamberlain, CEO of Northern Nevada HOPES says "We're looking forward to another strong 25 years because there's so much need in this community for primary care services and behavioral health services for people who are very disenfranchised and often times don't have insurance coverage or maybe have Medicaid and don't have any way to get services in our community."
HOPES also hosted a donation drive-thru at the new clinic's parking lot on Friday to collect items for HOPES' patients.
The donation drive-thru was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and they collected items like new undergarments, grocery or gas cards, laundry vouchers, nutritional snacks, wet wipes, handwarmers, etc.
Before this announcement of their Bell St. Clinic, HOPES had reached capacity serving over 12,000 individuals and families and was turning away about 40 new adult patients each day.
With the Bell Street Clinic, HOPES will be able to expand their ability to provide high-quality medical and wellness services to new patients.
The Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) offers a way for patients to address emotional issues, substance use, or trauma and resume their daily lives. The program will provide a level of care between traditional outpatient therapy and inpatient hospitalization.
The IOP is currently only open to HOPES patients. The target date for the opening of community referrals is July 1st, 2022.
To learn more visit: www.nnhopes.org/bellclinic/