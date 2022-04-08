Weather Alert

...Cold Spring Storm with High Wind Potential and Sierra Snowfall Possible Monday and Monday Night... * An incoming Pacific storm will bring a sharp return to winter conditions early next week. High winds, localized fire weather concerns, areas of blowing dust, snow for the Sierra and even in lower elevations, and much cooler conditions are all on tap with this storm. * Winds: High winds with potentially damaging gusts will be possible on Monday with strongest winds targeting wind prone sections of the US-395/I-580 corridor across far western Nevada and southern Mono County. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 65 mph are possible. * Snow: Snow is expected to develop in the Sierra and northeast California Monday morning and afternoon, with lighter snow spreading into lower elevations through Monday night. Snowfall amounts of 6-12 inches are possible near the Sierra crest, with up to 6 inches down to the Tahoe basin and southward into western Mono County. * Temperatures: High temperatures early next week will be cooler by more than 30 degrees compared to this week's warm spell, with widespread freezing conditions likely Monday and Tuesday nights. Now is the time to prepare for this significant change back to winter weather. Secure loose outdoor items before the winds increase Monday, and have sufficient food, water, warm clothing and emergency supplies handy in case of power outages. Anyone planning travel in the Sierra Monday through early Tuesday can expect slick travel conditions and delays with chain controls.

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Road and air travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be along the US-395 and I-580 corridor. Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&