In advance of World Refugee Day on June 20, the University of Nevada, Reno’s Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC), a nonprofit leading northern Nevada’s global engagement through refugee resettlement, language access and translation services and international exchange programs, hosted a community celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022 to celebrate refugees in northern Nevada.
The free event was held at Miguel Ribera Park located at 3295 Neil Road where attendees had a resource village with information, speaking engagements from those who have had to leave their home countries, multicultural music, available food, and games and activities.
“We hope World Refugee Day will commemorate the unparalleled bravery of 82 million souls who have been forced to endure the most harrowing of circumstances,” said Dr. Carina Black, executive director of NNIC. “Our hope is that attendees will walk away with newfound knowledge and empathy for this remarkable population and that they will forge new friendships with those who are new to our area.”
Since August of 2016, NNIC has helped resettle 406 displaced individuals from areas across the globe including but not limited to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, El Salvador and most recently Afghanistan.
The organization works to arrange housing and employment opportunities upon their arrival to the northern Nevada region. Additionally, refugee youth are offered mentor programs with adults in our region so as to guide them in their professional and academic careers, and NNIC works to make emotional support programs accessible in order to help enhance confidence as they adjust to their new lives.
To learn more about Northern Nevada International Center, visit www.nnic.org.