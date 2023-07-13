The Red Cross of Northern Nevada is sending volunteers to Vermont to deal with flooding brought on by heavy rains.
They will be joining more than 100 trained relief team members from across the country on the ground responding to catastrophic flooding in the area.
"We provide a safe place to sleep, food to eat, beverages to drink, and a place for people to come together, reunite with other loved ones we call reunification. We'll also do distribution of emergency supplies," said Sharie Lewis, Disaster Program Manager for the Northern Nevada Chapter of American Red Cross.
The Red Cross has opened shelters for people displaced by the flooding which has caused roadways and railroad tracks to buckle in some places and left some parts of the state underwater.
They're also helping people clean up from the flood damage.
"The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock in Vermont to help those in need,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “We want to help make sure everyone impacted by the disaster has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort in the face of this devastating flooding.”
The American Red Cross has mobilized across multiple states to open shelters and provide urgent relief to the affected communities.
The damage began over the weekend, causing major flooding in New York and Pennsylvania. The storm then moved north to New England, bearing down on Vermont where officials are cautioning residents that the danger isn’t over.
Multiple homes and businesses are damaged, there have been more than 100 water rescues, several areas are cut off due to flooding, and many roads have been washed away, stranding motorists traveling through the region, according to Vermont officials.
Volunteers Barbara Kramer and Ann Mattingly and Northern Nevada Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Sharie Lewis, all from Reno, are scheduled for a two-week deployment in Vermont, where they’ll join other Red Crossers in support of mass care, logistics, sheltering and other services for people in need.
“They will join other Red Cross volunteers who are coordinating closely with community and government partners to ensure people have the help they need,” said Powell. “I’m proud of our dedicated Northern Nevada Red Cross team.”
If people would like to help, The Red Cross' Disaster Action Team needs volunteers to provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and valuable information to help families begin to recover.
The team offers immediate compassion and care when it is needed most.
Additional Disaster Action Team volunteers are needed in Northern Nevada to ensure that there is always someone ready to answer the call when a disaster strikes.
The Red Cross provides training and support. Learn more: redcross.org/volunteer.
(Courtesy of the Northern Nevada Red Cross.)