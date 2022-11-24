The chefs at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks have been busy these last few days. In addition to all the guests they serve on the property on Thanksgiving, they also put together a full turkey dinner for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
"It's a really nice thing, to share and do what we do for other people," said Executive Chef Will VanDusen. "Food is what I do, so I love it."
It's a long-standing partnership between the Nugget and Catholic Charities, to make sure everyone in this community that wants a hot Thanksgiving meal can have one.
"Our St. Vincent's dining room is open to everyone," said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities. "Oftentimes, it's people who might be living on the streets or a motel where they can't provide a meal for themselves, but we also see a lot of families and seniors. A lot of people will come in their cars and pick up some of the to-go containers to take them back to where they might be living. So we really try to make sure this is truly a community meal."
It's a meal the staff always takes pride in.
"In order to get everything done, it takes the better part of three days," VanDusen said. "Cooking the turkeys, cooling and slicing then, peeling and mashing the potatoes, making the pies. The pies themselves take about two days."
It's a tradition made possible by a caring community.
"It's very, very heartwarming and meaningful because it's something a lot of us take for granted, having a family meal on Thanksgiving," Baxter said. "So to be able to come to a space like the St. Vincent's Dining Room is really wonderful, and 60 years in, it's just as amazing today as it was 60 years ago."
The meal is being served at the St. Vincent's Dining room at 325 Valley Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, no registration required.