Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds may produce near-zero visibility at times, cause tree damage and lead to some power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The first round of spillover will occur this afternoon into early evening, with a second round starting before daybreak Sunday. Snow showers may occur between these heavier waves of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This snow could produce major travel challenges, especially at night when poor visibility due to blowing and drifting snow is more likely. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&