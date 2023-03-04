The Nevada Dems convened in Carson City Saturday for a State Central Committee meeting, to decide new party leadership.
There has been an intraparty divide between Democratic "Victory Slate" candidates, which bill themselves as the democratic-socialists wing of the party, verses the Democratic "Unity Slate" which is associated with the "Reid Machine" and "Nevada Democratic Victory Fund."
The Nevada Democratic Victory Fund is a committee that, according to FEC reports, disbursed more than 10 million in 2021-2022..on top democratic candidates, like Catherine Cortez Masto and Steve Sisolak.
"Unity Slate" candidate Judith Whitmer, who has been serving as Nevada Dems Chair since March of 2021, told us in February that campaign financing was splitting the party between specials interests and the electorate.
But at the end the day, the Unity Slate, "associated with Nevada Democratic Victory Fund" won every office.
Earlier this year, Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, urged Whitmer to step down due to Whitmer "not stepping up to the task of managing basic operations and supporting democratic campaign" in the state of Nevada.
Chair Judith Whitmer was ousted by Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, of North Las Vegas.
Daniel Corona won First Vice Chair.
Francisco Morales won Second Vice Chair.
Travis Brock won Secretary.
Leilani Hinyard won Treasurer.