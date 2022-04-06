NV Energy without power

NV Energy

NV Energy says over 300 people are experiencing a power outage in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Los Altos Parkway.

According to the NV Energy website, an outage was reported before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday night, 318 customers are being affected and the estimated time of restoration is 1:15 a.m.

The corporation says a motor vehicle crash is causing the outage.

Their website also shows another outage less than a mile north of the first that is currently affecting less than five customers. This outage is estimated to be fixed by 11:45 p.m. and the cause is reported as under investigation.

Any other developments will be posted here. 