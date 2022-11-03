Beginning November 3, NV Energy will accept applications for its updated NV GreenEnergy Rider program, which makes more than 230,000 megawatt hours of energy from renewable resources available to both residential and business customers.
This second annual offering will help customers achieve their sustainability goals and drive the development of more clean energy in Nevada.
Under the program, eligible customers pay an additional fee to offset their electricity usage through one of two options: existing renewable resources or new renewable resources.
The option to use an existing renewable resource is available to all customer classes, with no minimum size requirement.
The revised NV GreenEnergy Rider is a clean energy offset option for all Nevada residential and small to midsize business customers.
The option to use a new renewable resource is open to large commercial customers that meet minimum usage requirements. Interested customers will work with NV Energy to identify and assign a new resource to meet their load and execute a special contract with the utility that must be filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada for approval.
Interested customers must submit a letter of intent to NV Energy as outlined on nvenergy.com/ngr-event by December 7, 2022 at 4 p.m. PT. I
f more customers sign up than there is available capacity for the program, a transparent lottery system will be used to designate energy allotments.
For additional information, including program rates and capacity allotments for northern and southern Nevada customers, visit https://www.nvenergy.com/ngr-event.