In recognition of Equal Pay Day, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) joined her Democratic colleagues in the Senate in reintroducing the Paycheck Fairness Act, critical legislation that would help eliminate the gender wage gap and guarantee women the power to challenge pay discrimination and hold their employers accountable.
The bill would strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by aiming to correct systemic pay discrimination and expand workplace protections for women.
“Equal Pay Day is a reminder of the pay disparity that affects women, especially women of color, all across the country,” said Senator Rosen. “It’s long past time for Congress to pass this commonsense legislation and put an end to wage discrimination.”
Equal pay day symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)